ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
ASC 15.60 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.45%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
BOP 9.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
DGKC 138.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-2.23%)
EPCL 48.48 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.79%)
FCCL 26.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-3.37%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.28 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.25%)
HASCOL 11.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.4%)
HUBC 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
JSCL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (5.38%)
KAPCO 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.31%)
KEL 4.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 48.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.08%)
PAEL 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.22%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.7%)
POWER 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-0.45%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.44%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
SNGP 40.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.19%)
TRG 126.91 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.6%)
UNITY 34.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.96%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,033 Decreased By ▼ -13.6 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,753 Decreased By ▼ -152.18 (-0.59%)
KSE100 46,806 Decreased By ▼ -61.76 (-0.13%)
KSE30 19,574 Decreased By ▼ -45.42 (-0.23%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Hard work paying off for Pant, says India skipper Kohli

  • "Only if we back them in such a way that they can improve, they will improve faster. But if you are going to find those loopholes and faults, cricketers are going to take that much longer.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

NEW DELHI: India captain Virat Kohli has every reason to feel vindicated for sticking with Rishabh Pant after his impressive glovework on a challenging track in the second test against England removed any doubts about his wicketkeeping ability.

Kohli has opted for the explosive batting and match-winning ability of Pant ahead of the assured keeping of veteran Wriddhiman Saha for the test side, with the skipper optimistic Pant's skills behind the wicket would improve with time.

In Chennai, Pant plucked a pair of one-handed catches out of the air in England's first innings and delivered two acrobatic stumpings in the second despite the pitch offering significant spin and bounce.

"He has really worked hard, ... when he moves with the gloves you can see that difference in his reactions and reflexes," Kohli said after India's series-levelling victory on Tuesday.

"He's shed a lot of weight and he's become quicker on his feet, and it's showing.

"The way he kept on this pitch with so much turn and bounce was a credit to him for working so hard.

"... we want him to keep improving as a keeper, get stronger and stronger with his skillsets, because we understand how much value he brings to the team."

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said it was important to focus on the positives with players like Pant if they are to fulfil their potential.

"Rishabh Pant was always going to be a good cricketer, he was always going to improve," Ashwin, named man-of-the-match award for his all-round display, said in a video conference.

"Only if we back them in such a way that they can improve, they will improve faster. But if you are going to find those loopholes and faults, cricketers are going to take that much longer.

"It is more of a mindset issue for us ... We can see a lot of positives, but we tend to choose the negatives. If we see a lot more positives, we will see a lot more champion cricketers."

Virat Kohli Wriddhiman Saha Rishabh Pant Ravichandran Ashwin Pant

Hard work paying off for Pant, says India skipper Kohli

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters