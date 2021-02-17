ANL 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.64%)
ASC 15.53 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 99.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.2%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 138.20 Decreased By ▼ -3.45 (-2.44%)
EPCL 48.70 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.25%)
FCCL 26.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.48%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.73%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.13%)
HASCOL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HUBC 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.83%)
JSCL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.78%)
KAPCO 39.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-1.51%)
KEL 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.12%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
PAEL 41.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.12%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
POWER 11.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.44%)
PPL 92.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PRL 26.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.1%)
PTC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.81%)
TRG 126.61 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.36%)
UNITY 34.75 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.25%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,041 Decreased By ▼ -5 (-0.1%)
BR30 25,825 Decreased By ▼ -79.55 (-0.31%)
KSE100 46,840 Decreased By ▼ -28.06 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,585 Decreased By ▼ -34.33 (-0.17%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn

  • The second consignment for arrival in South Korea around June 25 should be sourced from two origins only.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

HAMBURG: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of corn, European traders said on Wednesday.

Tender deadline is also Wednesday, Feb. 17, they said.

The corn was sought in two consignments of 55,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, with the seller allowed to decide the volume to supply inside this range.

The first consignment can be sourced from optional origins and is for arrival in South Korea around June 21.

Shipment was sought between May 18 and June 6 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between April 28 and May 17 if sourced from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between April 23 and May 12 if from South America or between May 3 and May 22 if from South Africa.

The second consignment for arrival in South Korea around June 25 should be sourced from two origins only.

It was sought for shipment between April 17 and May 16 if from South America or between April 27 and May 26 if from South Africa.

south korea Wheat Corn Major Feedmill Group

South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters