South Korea's MFG tenders for up to 140,000 tonnes corn

HAMBURG: South Korea's Major Feedmill Group (MFG) has issued an international tender to purchase up to 140,000 tonnes of corn, European traders said on Wednesday.

Tender deadline is also Wednesday, Feb. 17, they said.

The corn was sought in two consignments of 55,000 tonnes to 70,000 tonnes, with the seller allowed to decide the volume to supply inside this range.

The first consignment can be sourced from optional origins and is for arrival in South Korea around June 21.

Shipment was sought between May 18 and June 6 if sourced from the US Pacific Northwest coast, between April 28 and May 17 if sourced from the US Gulf or Black Sea region/east Europe, between April 23 and May 12 if from South America or between May 3 and May 22 if from South Africa.

The second consignment for arrival in South Korea around June 25 should be sourced from two origins only.

It was sought for shipment between April 17 and May 16 if from South America or between April 27 and May 26 if from South Africa.