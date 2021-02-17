ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
Yields on 10-year JGBs hit near 1-year high as US yields rise

Reuters 17 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Yields on benchmark 10-year Japanese government bonds rose to their highest level in almost a year, as global bond yields soared on hopes of a large US fiscal stimulus package and rising inflation expectations.

The 10-year JGB yield rose two basis points to 0.095%, the highest since March.

Yields for bonds with other maturities also rose, with the 20-year JGB yield gaining one basis point to 0.485% and the 30-year JGB yield up one basis point to 0.685%.

The two-year JGB yield also rose one basis point to minus 0.120%.

The five-year yield rose two basis points to minus 0.080%.

The 40-year JGB yield rose one basis point to 0.725%.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.28 point to 151.23, with a trading volume of 40,968 lots.

Benchmark 10-year US Treasury yields rose to their highest since Feb. 27 last year during Asia trading hours.

JGB Yields two year JGB yield 10 year JGB futures

