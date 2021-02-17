ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 137.82 Decreased By ▼ -3.83 (-2.7%)
EPCL 48.62 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.08%)
FCCL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.87 (-3.19%)
FFBL 27.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.13%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
HUBC 87.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.13%)
JSCL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.98%)
KAPCO 39.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.44%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
PAEL 41.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.1%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.78%)
POWER 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.36%)
PPL 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.38%)
PRL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
PTC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
SNGP 40.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.9%)
TRG 126.69 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.43%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.11%)
WTL 1.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.25%)
BR100 5,034 Decreased By ▼ -12.44 (-0.25%)
BR30 25,786 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.46%)
KSE100 46,803 Decreased By ▼ -64.69 (-0.14%)
KSE30 19,571 Decreased By ▼ -48.8 (-0.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan shares slip from 30-year high on profit booking, pandemic-hit stocks rise

  • On the other hand, travel- and leisure-related shares did well after Japan launched its COVID-19 inoculation drive on Wednesday.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares fell on Wednesday as investors booked profits after a recent rally drove them to a 30-year high, even as pandemic-beaten shares gained on expectations for an economic recovery from a coronavirus-driven slump.

The Nikkei share average edged down 0.58% to 30,292.19 from Tuesday's high of 30,714.52, a peak since August 1990.

The broader Topix slipped 0.18% to 1,961.49, a day after scaling its highest since June 1991.

"Investors are selling stocks for profit booking today. The market is taking a pause from a rising momentum," said Masahiro Ichikawa, chief market strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management.

"Shares that were beaten down amid the pandemic are being bought as rising interest rates in the US and Japan indicates an economic recovery. Rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines in Japan is another positive factor."

Chip and electronics shares led losses in Nikkei, with TDK down 3.23%, Yaskawa Electric losing 3.23% and Tokyo Electron shedding 2.2%.

The declines followed a drop overnight in US technology stocks.

Bridgestone fell 4.13% after the tire maker posted its first annual net loss in 69 years due to impairment and restructuring costs, following the pandemic.

Shares whose valuations had shot up after a recent rally also took a hit, with M3 falling 3.88% and Keyence losing 1.09%.

On the other hand, travel- and leisure-related shares did well after Japan launched its COVID-19 inoculation drive on Wednesday.

ANA Holdings jumped 4.19% while Japan Airlines rose 4.21%. Central Japan Railway, which runs bullet trains connecting Tokyo and Osaka, rose 2.52%.

Oriental Land, the operator of Tokyo Disney Resort, rose 3.41%. Shipping firms Kawasaki Kisen jumped 5.69% and Miitsui OSK Lines gained 4.45%.

Coronavirus Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Masahiro Ichikawa Japanese shares fell on Wednesday

Japan shares slip from 30-year high on profit booking, pandemic-hit stocks rise

Taliban 'open letter' urges US to honour Doha agreement

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters