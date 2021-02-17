ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
ASC 15.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.41%)
AVN 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.4%)
BOP 9.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
BYCO 9.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 137.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.85 (-2.72%)
EPCL 48.56 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.96%)
FCCL 26.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-3.56%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.13%)
HASCOL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.67%)
HUBC 87.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.03%)
HUMNL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.55%)
JSCL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (4.98%)
KAPCO 39.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.31%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 48.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.33%)
PAEL 41.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.98%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.78%)
POWER 11.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 92.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.48%)
PRL 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.77%)
PTC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
SILK 1.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.25%)
SNGP 40.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.05%)
TRG 126.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.21%)
UNITY 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.11%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
BR100 5,033 Decreased By ▼ -13.09 (-0.26%)
BR30 25,786 Decreased By ▼ -118.65 (-0.46%)
KSE100 46,781 Decreased By ▼ -86.54 (-0.18%)
KSE30 19,560 Decreased By ▼ -59.78 (-0.3%)
CBOT soybeans may revisit Feb. 9 high of $14.09-1/2

  • This is the last barrier towards $14.36-1/2. It is the third attempt of the contract to break this resistance. It may succeed.
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may break a resistance at $13.89-1/4 and revisit the Feb. 9 high of $14.09-1/2 per bushel.

The drop from this high has almost been reversed. The reversal indicates the formation of a wedge, which may turn out to be a bullish continuation pattern, as it appeared after an uptrend.

After a failure, the contract is retesting $13.89-1/4. The chance of a break is very high. Support is at $13.76-3/4, a break below could cause a fall to $13.56-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract is approaching a resistance at $13.97 again.

This is the last barrier towards $14.36-1/2. It is the third attempt of the contract to break this resistance. It may succeed.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

