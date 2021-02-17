CBOT soybeans may revisit Feb. 9 high of $14.09-1/2

SINGAPORE: The CBOT soybean March contract may break a resistance at $13.89-1/4 and revisit the Feb. 9 high of $14.09-1/2 per bushel.

The drop from this high has almost been reversed. The reversal indicates the formation of a wedge, which may turn out to be a bullish continuation pattern, as it appeared after an uptrend.

After a failure, the contract is retesting $13.89-1/4. The chance of a break is very high. Support is at $13.76-3/4, a break below could cause a fall to $13.56-3/4.

On the daily chart, the contract is approaching a resistance at $13.97 again.

This is the last barrier towards $14.36-1/2. It is the third attempt of the contract to break this resistance. It may succeed.

