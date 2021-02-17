ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
Business & Finance

Egyptian companies keen to invest in Pakistan’s construction, energy sectors

  • reign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is on a two-day visit to Egypt, the visit is part of Pakistan’s desire to strengthen its ‘economic diplomacy footprint.’
Ali Ahmed 17 Feb 2021

Egyptian multinational electrical company, Elsewedy Electric has shown interest to invest in Pakistan.

This was shared by President, CEO of Elsewedy Electric Ahmed Elsewedy during his meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Cairo and showed the company’s interest of investment in Pakistan.

As per details, the Foreign Minister told Ahmed Elsewedy that Pakistan is an emerging market and business companies from around the world are showing interest in investment in Pakistan due to prudent economic policies of the government.

The Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is on a two-day visit to Egypt, the visit is part of Pakistan’s desire to strengthen its ‘economic diplomacy footprint.’

In remarks on social media the FM stated: “Pleased to arrive in Egypt,” Qureshi tweeted. “Ahead of tomorrow’s official consultations, great to meet with a delegation of prominent Egyptian businessmen to discuss investment in Pakistan and the strengthening of our economic diplomacy footprint.”

During the visit, Qureshi has urged Egyptian companies to benefit from ample investment opportunities in Pakistan in various sectors, including construction of houses, energy and health.

Talking to a delegation of Egyptian businessmen and entrepreneurs, who called on him in Cairo. The Foreign Minister assured the Egyptian investors and businessmen of the government’s every possible cooperation and facilitation in their profit-oriented business and investment activities in Pakistan.

Representatives of the Egyptian companies expressed their interest in investment in Pakistan’s healthcare, energy and construction sectors.

Qureshi said Pakistan’s improved rating in terms of ease of doing business at international level depicts full confidence of international community in the policies of present government.

