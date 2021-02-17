ANL 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.81%)
ASC 15.63 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.64%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 98.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.28%)
BOP 9.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
BYCO 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
DGKC 138.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.80 (-1.98%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (1.66%)
FCCL 26.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-3.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.55%)
FFL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.78%)
HASCOL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.32%)
HUBC 87.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.34%)
HUMNL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
JSCL 26.55 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (5.78%)
KAPCO 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.01%)
KEL 4.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.23 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
MLCF 48.44 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.37%)
PAEL 41.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.71%)
PIBTL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.01%)
POWER 11.35 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.89%)
PPL 92.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.16%)
PRL 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.48%)
PTC 9.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
SILK 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.88%)
SNGP 40.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.61%)
TRG 127.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.67%)
UNITY 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.54%)
WTL 1.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.9%)
BR100 5,048 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (0.03%)
BR30 25,850 Decreased By ▼ -55.08 (-0.21%)
KSE100 46,922 Increased By ▲ 53.59 (0.11%)
KSE30 19,625 Increased By ▲ 5.9 (0.03%)
Gold miners drag down Australian shares; BHP, Westpac soar

  • "The stimulus provided by the government is having the desired effect ... looks like the cold winter for the banks is thawing out."
Reuters 17 Feb 2021

Australian shares inched lower on Wednesday after two sessions of gains, as losses in healthcare and gold miners eclipsed huge strides made by iron ore mining giants and banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.3% to 6,897.60 by 2340 GMT, slipping from a one-year closing high scaled in the previous session.

Gold miners were the biggest percentage losers in the benchmark, shedding as much as 5% as bullion prices fell to their lowest in more than a week overnight on stronger US Treasury yields.

Northern Star Resources and Evolution Mining were among top losers, shedding up to 5.6% each and hitting their lowest since April 2020.

Healthcare stocks were down 2%, led by CSL Ltd and ASX-listed shares of Resmed Inc, which gave up 2.2% and 3.7%, respectively.

Grocery chain Coles Group slumped 6%, marking its biggest intraday fall since March 2020, after it warned of a moderation in sales in its biggest revenue generator supermarkets division in the second half and into fiscal 2022.

Meanwhile, Treasury Wine Estates declined 1% after adding nearly 3.5% in early trade as it said it would reorganise into three new divisions and reported a drop in its half-yearly profit.

Among gainers, financials rose up to 1%, with Westpac Banking Corp jumping 6% to hit its highest in nearly a year on reporting a higher first-quarter profit compared with the average of the previous two.

"Westpac results affirm the view that we are seeing shoots of green in credit growth and the housing market," said James McGlew, executive director, corporate stockbroking at Argonaut.

"The stimulus provided by the government is having the desired effect ... looks like the cold winter for the banks is thawing out."

Miners added up to 2.1%, with BHP leading the pack, advancing nearly 5% to hit a record high.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index edged higher to 12,619.33.

