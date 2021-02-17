ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.32%)
ASL 24.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 100.30 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.11%)
BOP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.09%)
EPCL 49.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.08%)
FCCL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.31%)
HASCOL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 87.60 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
HUMNL 7.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.38%)
JSCL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 1.81 (7.21%)
KAPCO 40.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
KEL 4.23 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.2%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
MLCF 49.20 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (1.95%)
PAEL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.39%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.11%)
PPL 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.9%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
SILK 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
SNGP 41.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
TRG 128.10 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.55%)
UNITY 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.28%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,100 Increased By ▲ 53.8 (1.07%)
BR30 26,094 Increased By ▲ 188.83 (0.73%)
KSE100 47,306 Increased By ▲ 437.91 (0.93%)
KSE30 19,813 Increased By ▲ 193.63 (0.99%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

  • The interim distribution list issued on February 3 broke down the programme's initial 337.2 million doses -- of which all barring 1.2 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses, are from AstraZeneca. Both WHO-approved vaccines require two injected doses.
AFP 17 Feb 2021

GENEVA: The number of new cases of Covid-19 reported worldwide fell by 16 percent last week to 2.7 million, the World Health Organization said.

The number of new deaths reported also fell 10 percent week-on-week, to 81,000, the WHO said late Tuesday in its weekly epidemiological update, using figures up to Sunday.

Five of the six WHO regions of the world reported a double-digit percentage decline in new cases, with only the Eastern Mediterranean showing a rise, of seven percent.

New case numbers dropped 20 percent last week in Africa and in the Western Pacific, 18 percent in Europe, 16 percent in the Americas and 13 percent in southeast Asia.

WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Monday that the number of new cases had declined for a fifth consecutive week, dropping by almost half, from more than five million cases in the week of January 4.

"This shows that simple public health measures work, even in the presence of variants," Tedros said.

"What matters now is how we respond to this trend. The fire is not out, but we have reduced its size. If we stop fighting it on any front, it will come roaring back."

The coronavirus variant of concern first detected in Britain was reported in 94 countries in the week to Monday, the epidemiological update said, an increase of eight.

Local transmission of the variant, as opposed to imported cases, has been reported in at least 47 countries.

The variant first spotted in South Africa was recorded in 46 countries, up two, with local transmission in at least 12 of those nations.

The so-called Brazilian variant was detected in 21 countries, up six, with local transmission in at least two countries.

Covax delivery plans

Meanwhile the Covax facility, the global Covid-19 vaccine procurement and distribution effort which aims to ensure poorer countries are also able to access doses, said its final shipment list for the first deliveries would be issued next week, following the WHO giving the green light to the AstraZeneca jabs.

On Monday, the WHO gave the seal of approval to the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine being manufactured in plants in India and South Korea, meaning it can now be shipped out via Covax, giving many countries their first Covid-19 shots.

"Covax anticipates the bulk of the first round of deliveries taking place in March, with some early shipments... occurring in late February," the WHO co-led facility said in a statement.

The interim distribution list issued on February 3 broke down the programme's initial 337.2 million doses -- of which all barring 1.2 million Pfizer-BioNTech doses, are from AstraZeneca. Both WHO-approved vaccines require two injected doses.

Some 145 economies participating in Covax are set to receive enough doses to immunise 3.3 percent of their collective population by mid-2021.

"Deliveries for this first round of allocation will take place on a rolling basis and in tranches," Covax said.

WHO Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus AstraZeneca BioNTech Pfizer COVAX Brazilian variant of the coronavirus

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters