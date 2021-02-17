How COVID-19 impacted the Pakistanis search in 2020?

As the world confronted one of its most difficult years in recent memory, the year 2020 marred with the coronavirus pandemic also made significant changes as to what Pakistanis search for on the internet.

As per the results of Google's newly released annual report, ‘Year in Search 2020,’ the impact of social distances, lockdowns and working from home have changed social and psychological attitudes during the testing times.

“The year forced us to confront not just the global pandemic and the consequent new normal, but also to face other important challenges head on. From raising our voices against systemic social issues like women’s and minority rights, to taking the first concrete steps towards traditionally taboo subjects like mental health. It also helped us get back to what matters: being there for our community and helping others, instilling a higher sense of purpose, with the need to do more for our planet,” stated the report.

“As the year continued, Pakistanis found new ways to do things differently: like adapting their way of thinking around work, their definition of fun, and conducting activities virtually that were previously done in a physical setting. They found more ways of being able to disconnect from the world to recharge, rejuvenate and to find the time to relax in ways that serve them best,” it added.

As per the report, Google's search for 'gender equality' by Pakistanis has increased by 40pc in 2020. The impact of the Corona outbreak on mental health and other psychological issues has led to a 100pc increase in the search for mental health information.

Furthermore, as the coronavirus lead lockdowns pushed us towards reflecting on our lifestyles, many Pakistanis re-examined the effects of the environment and the search for recycling materials increased by 128pc.

“While interest in the environment and giving back to the community were the top rising trends across APAC in 2020, Pakistan also saw a surge in lockdown-induced new habits that are carrying us into 2021 and beyond,” stated the Google Report.

The pandemic too highlighted the generous side as searches for charitable and charitable activities witness a 122pc increase.

Whereas, a 250pc rise in consumer demand for home education for children was witnessed as educational institutions were closed amid lockdowns.

On the fun side, the search for 'dubbed in Urdu language' became the new pastime in Pakistan witnessing an increase of 328pc in 2020.

As social distancing became a new norm, Pakistanis search for ways to make it as much comfortable and worthwhile, with the search for 'pets' increased by 700pc. Large numbers also scrolled for ways to enable themselves to spend more time at home and the search for recipes for making 'easy desserts' increased by 140pc.

Lastly, the economic toll caused by the pandemic has led Pakistanis to become more pragmatic toards their earnings. “People are safeguarding and strengthening their economic prospects by boosting their skills, financial knowledge, and building up their side hustles,” stated the report.

This has led to a 223pc increase in searches for stock investment. In addition, there was an increase in active management with a 109pc increase in the search for 'disease prevention' methods.