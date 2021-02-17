ANL 31.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.32%)
ASC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.32%)
ASL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.31%)
BOP 9.18 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
BYCO 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
DGKC 140.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.09%)
EPCL 49.02 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.91%)
FCCL 27.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.51%)
FFBL 27.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.92%)
FFL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.31%)
HASCOL 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
HUBC 87.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUMNL 7.34 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.23%)
JSCL 26.90 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (7.17%)
KAPCO 40.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.96%)
LOTCHEM 15.35 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.39%)
MLCF 49.16 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.86%)
PAEL 42.39 Increased By ▲ 1.39 (3.39%)
PIBTL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
POWER 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.11%)
PPL 93.80 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.91%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
PTC 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
SILK 1.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.65%)
TRG 128.40 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (1.78%)
UNITY 34.76 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.28%)
WTL 1.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,097 Increased By ▲ 50.83 (1.01%)
BR30 26,093 Increased By ▲ 188.32 (0.73%)
KSE100 47,289 Increased By ▲ 420.57 (0.9%)
KSE30 19,808 Increased By ▲ 189 (0.96%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

  • Dujarric said all three agreed on the necessity of foreign troops leaving the country as part of a ceasefire deal.
AFP 17 Feb 2021

UNITED NATIONS: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for all foreign troops and mercenaries to leave war-torn Libya during a meeting with the country newly appointed leader Tuesday, his spokesman said.

Guterres "spoke separately with the President of the Presidency Council designate, Mr. Mohammad Younes Menfi, and the Prime Minister designate of the State of Libya, Mr. Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah," said UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric.

"In his calls, the secretary-general stressed the UN's support to Libya's elections, the monitoring of the ceasefire and the need for withdrawal of foreign forces," he said.

In December, there were around 20,000 foreign troops and mercenaries deployed inside Libya, according to the UN. Asked if the world body had noticed any start of a withdrawal of foreign forces, Dujarric said the UN was not aware of a pull-out.

"I have not gotten to hear any updates on foreign troops leaving. We want that to happen, obviously as soon as possible," he said.

Guterres congratulated Menfi and Dbeibah on their new appointments and "stressed the importance of ensuring that the new executive authority works towards the holding of national elections on 24 December 2021."

Dujarric said all three agreed on the necessity of foreign troops leaving the country as part of a ceasefire deal.

Libya has been caught up in a protracted civil war since the overthrow of Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

The country has in recent years been split between a Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli, and an eastern-based administration, led by strongman Khalifa Haftar.

A new interim executive was chosen on February 5 by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Switzerland, comprised of 75 participants selected by the UN to represent a broad cross-section of society.

Libya UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres Mohammad Younes Menfi

UN chief calls for all foreign forces to leave Libya

IMF deal would attract foreign investment in Pakistan, says Shaikh

Pakistan voices opposition, says more permanent members will compound UNSC's inequality, disfunctionality

Saudi king, not de facto leader MBS, will get first Biden call: White House

New Covid-19 cases down 16 percent last week: WHO

Trump urges Senate Republicans to dump McConnell

UK pushes for UN pact on vaccine ceasefires in war zones

US sells arms but voices concerns on Egypt human rights

Three terrorists killed in North Waziristan IBO: ISPR

Biden says vaccines available for all Americans by end July

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters