Islamabad, KP region: Former SSP Jamil elected IPA chairman

ISLAMABAD: Former Senior Super-intendent of Police (SSP) Jamil Hashmi has been elected as chairman of International Police Association (IPA) for Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region for 2021-2025.

The election of the IPA was held under election commission of the IPA.

Former SSP Security Division Islamabad won the election of Chairman of Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region, former Superintendent of Police (SP) Rawalpindi Chaudhry Hanif was elected as vice chairman, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) Hakim Khan was elected as secretary, and Khalid Awan DSP Sabzi Mandi was elected as treasurer of Islamabad and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region.

The newly-elected chairman, Hashmi, said that he will work with full devotion and dedication for the families of the martyred police officials and officers, and patients of chronic diseases in future.

The IPA was established by British Sergeant Arthur Troop in 1914.

There are 72 countries National sections of IPA with over 360000 members. Its slogan is service through friendship.

Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) and Tax ombudsman Dr Shoaib Suddle is IPA’s Pakistan president.

