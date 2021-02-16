Pakistan
Maryam’s request for UK visit declined by PM; Fawad says
16 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the request of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to go to London.
In a tweet, the federal minister stated that some backdoor negotiations were initiated by Maryam Nawaz who wanted to go to London.
However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has outrightly declined the request put forward by the leading opposition party’s Vice President.
He said Maryam Nawaz is so passionate about leading the political movement, she must fulfill her wish but for that she has to stay in Pakistan.
Maryam's request for UK visit declined by PM; Fawad says
