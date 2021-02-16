ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Pakistan

Maryam’s request for UK visit declined by PM; Fawad says

  • The federal minister stated that some backdoor negotiations were initiated by Maryam Nawaz who wanted to go to London.
APP 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has rejected the request of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz seeking permission to go to London.

In a tweet, the federal minister stated that some backdoor negotiations were initiated by Maryam Nawaz who wanted to go to London.

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan has outrightly declined the request put forward by the leading opposition party’s Vice President.

He said Maryam Nawaz is so passionate about leading the political movement, she must fulfill her wish but for that she has to stay in Pakistan.

