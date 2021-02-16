ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
IBA to take action against lawyers involved in IHC ambush

  • Abbasi said that the razing of chambers had caused heavy financial loss to the lawyers.
APP 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Bar Council (IBA) on Tuesday said that it would assist against the attack on Islamabad High Court (IHC) to its logical end and would take action against the involved lawyers under bar council act.

In a letter to Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah, the IBA said that the registration of FIRs and contempt of court notices to the lawyers were served without the consultation of IBA.

Vice Chairman IBA Zulifqar Ali Abbasi said that the cooperation of bench and bar was necessary to provide early justice to the litigants. The incident of February 8, was unfortunate and there were no words to condemn it.

He said that it was the responsibility of IBA to bring the action of CDA and district administration into the notice of this court. Around 300 people of CDA entered the Kachehri without any notice and demolished 100 chambers except the illegal structures, the letter said.

Abbasi said that the razing of chambers had caused heavy financial loss to the lawyers. He requested the court to take action against the officials of CDA and district administration involved in demolishing of chambers.

