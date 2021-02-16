Typhoid vaccination target achieved in district: DC

FAISALABAD: Typhoid vaccination target has been achieved as 1,825,852 children of nine months to 15 years were administered anti-typhoid vaccine in the district.

This was told in a daily review meeting of typhoid vaccination campaign held with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali in the chair on Tuesday. ADCG Khurram Pervaiz, CEO Health Dr. Mushtaq Sipra, UNICEF representative Habib Laghari and others were present.

The DC said that 999 teams participated in the drive to complete the task of vaccination. He said that tomorrow (Wednesday) has been fixed for vaccination of refusal and not available cases.

He said that the teams should go house to house and schools to confirm that every child falling in the age limit has been vaccinated.

He thanked the UNICEF and WHO representatives for their co-ordination in the vaccination campaign.