Republican accused of joining 'devil's army' for Trump impeachmment

  • Kinzinger told the Times the two-page letter was signed by 11 relatives and penned by his cousin, Karen Otto.
AFP 16 Feb 2021

WASHINGTON: A Republican congressman has been accused by members of his own family of joining the "devil's army" after he voted to impeach former US president Donald Trump.

The New York Times published Monday an angry letter relatives sent Adam Kinzinger, a six-term congressman from Illinois, following his vote to formally accuse Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

"Oh my, what a disappointment you are to us and the Lord!" the handwritten letter states.

"You go against your Christian principals and join the 'devil's army' (Democrats and the fake news media)."

The missive illustrates not just the polarization of America's political camps, but also the deep divides within the Republican Party as it attempts to chart a post-Trump course.

Supporters of the former president are furious with fellow Republicans for trying to break with him.

The letter adds the family is "embarrassed" and accuses Kinzinger of having fallen for the Democratic Party's "socialism ideals."

Kinzinger told the Times the two-page letter was signed by 11 relatives and penned by his cousin, Karen Otto.

"I wanted Adam to be shunned," Otto told the newspaper.

The Times said Kinzinger, 42, has a large extended family: his father has 32 first cousins.

Kinzinger was one of 10 Republicans who voted in the House of Representatives to impeach Trump. In the Senate, seven Republicans did so.

Many are facing backlashes in their home constituencies.

Kinzinger has been censured by his local Republican Party, and the North Carolina Republican Party on Monday voted to censure Senator Richard Burr after he voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial.

