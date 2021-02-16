Markets
Surgutneftegaz awards Shell with 100,000 tonnes of Baltic Urals in March, price up
- The cargo was sold at a price around minus $1.40-$1.45 per barrel to the benchmark when adding freight to an original FOB differential - higher than the recent market estimates, traders said.
Updated 16 Feb 2021
MOSCOW: Russia's Surgutneftegaz sold in a spot tender to Shell 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from the Baltic port of Primorsk on March 1-2, traders said on Tuesday.
The cargo was sold at a price around minus $1.40-$1.45 per barrel to the benchmark when adding freight to an original FOB differential - higher than the recent market estimates, traders said.
The tender closed on Feb. 16 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on pending reviews under EFF
Surgutneftegaz awards Shell with 100,000 tonnes of Baltic Urals in March, price up
Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes
IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground
South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness
Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser
Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso
By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders
FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit
Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack
Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals
Read more stories
Comments