Surgutneftegaz awards Shell with 100,000 tonnes of Baltic Urals in March, price up

MOSCOW: Russia's Surgutneftegaz sold in a spot tender to Shell 100,000 tonnes of Urals crude for loading from the Baltic port of Primorsk on March 1-2, traders said on Tuesday.

The cargo was sold at a price around minus $1.40-$1.45 per barrel to the benchmark when adding freight to an original FOB differential - higher than the recent market estimates, traders said.

The tender closed on Feb. 16 at 1400 Moscow time (1100 GMT).