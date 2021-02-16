ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks open higher, adding to records

  • The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 3,945.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent to 14,145.31.
AFP 16 Feb 2021

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks added to records early Tuesday, extending a positive run for equities ahead of key housing and retail data later in the holiday-shortened week.

Stocks have been steadily climbing in February as President Joe Biden works to build support for a $1.9 trillion economic relief package and efforts accelerate on coronavirus vaccines. All three major indices finished last week at records.

About 35 minutes into the first trading session of the week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3 percent at 31,557.02.

The broad-based S&P 500 gained 0.3 percent to 3,945.68, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index advanced 0.4 percent to 14,145.31.

This week's calendar includes January data on retail sales and housing starts, as well as quarterly earnings from Walmart and a congressional hearing on the volatility surrounding GameStop and a handful of other stocks.

Among individual companies, Palantir Technologies slumped 9.4 percent as the software company reported a fourth-quarter loss of $148.3 million.

Apple fell 0.4 percent following reports that Nissan said it was not working with the tech giant on autonomous driving technology.

Constellation Brands fell 3.4 percent, giving back gains last week, following a tender offer buy TRC Capital to buy up to 500,000 shares of the alcohol distributor. Constellation said it did not endorse the offer.

S&P 500 US stocks Nasdaq Composite Dow Jones Industrial Index

US stocks open higher, adding to records

Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground

South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters