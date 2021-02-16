ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Auto supplier Bosch to evaluate Saudi business potential

  • The company has an office in Saudi Arabia and is also present across the Middle East region, including Pakistan, Qatar, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates, the spokeswoman said.
  • Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA this month reported that 24 international companies have signed agreements to establish main regional offices in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.
Reuters Updated 16 Feb 2021

FRANKFURT: German auto supplier Robert Bosch has signed a memorandum of understanding to explore potential business in Saudi Arabia, a company spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

Bosch was responding to a query from Reuters after news on Monday that Saudi Arabia would cease signing contracts with companies and commercial institutions that do not have regional headquarters in the Kingdom.

The company has an office in Saudi Arabia and is also present across the Middle East region, including Pakistan, Qatar, Lebanon and United Arab Emirates, the spokeswoman said.

Saudi Arabia's state news agency SPA this month reported that 24 international companies have signed agreements to establish main regional offices in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.

US construction company Bechtel was named among the companies that signed the memorandum of understanding.

Saudi Arabia awarded the company a contract last year for executive project management work on the development of the primary base infrastructure for Saudi Arabia's $500 billion NEOM business zone.

Robert Bosch German auto supplier US construction company Bechtel

Auto supplier Bosch to evaluate Saudi business potential

Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes

IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground

South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters