IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground

In a unanimous verdict on Tuesday, the Islamabad High Court ruled that the chambers set-up for lawyers on a sports ground in the capital's F-8 area, were "illegally constructed", and should be razed by the relevant authorities.

The verdict was announced by a four-judged panel headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah, which also included Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.

In the written order authored by the Chief justice, the IHC declared that lawyers and advocates who had allowed the building of the chambers "forcefully [took] the law in their hands", adding that "The facts of this case are disturbing because the conduct of a few enrolled lawyers has caused reputational damage to the entire legal fraternity".

The case was filed by a private citizen, and was being discussed since the past few days.

In its verdict today, the IHC observed that the encroachment on the playground had begun in 2013 and due to a restraining order passed by district courts as well as an injunction, CDA's efforts to clear the illegal structures were halted.

Furthermore, the court added that office-bearers of the Islamabad District Bar had allotted plots to some lawyers for the construction of private chambers without any authorisation from concerned authorities.

The high court expressed hope that members of the Islamabad District Bar will clear the ground and "restore the playground for public use".

The court further said that the federal government and the Capital Development Authority would be bound to clear the ground before March 23, if the lawyers fail to do so.

Contempt notices were also later issued to the 17 lawyers who were among the 400, who stormed the IHC building.