Pakistan
CM assigns additional portfolio of Law & Parliamentary Affairs to LG Minister
- Chief Minister exercised powers conferred by sub rule (4) of rule 3 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rules of Business 1985.
16 Feb 2021
PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan Tuesday assigned additional portfolio of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Right to Provincial Minister for Local Government, Akbar Ayub Khan.
According to a notification issued here, Chief Minister exercised powers conferred by sub rule (4) of rule 3 of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Government Rules of Business 1985.
The portfolio of Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights was lying vacant in the wake of resignation by former Minister, Sultan Muhammad Khan on Feb 9. 21 after his alleged appearance in a video regarding Senate polls.
