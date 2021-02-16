Pakistan
PM thanks overseas Pakistanis for sending $500mn in 5 months through Roshan Digital Accounts
- The prime minister mentioned the opening of 87,833 Roshan Digital Accounts from 97 countries.
16 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday expressed his gratitude to the overseas Pakistanis for responding so strongly to the State Bank’s Roshan Digital Accounts and sending $500 million to the country in just five months.
“Momentum continues to rise with $243 million coming in last six weeks alone,” Imran Khan said in a tweet posted on his social media account.
The prime minister in his tweet also mentioned the opening of 87,833 Roshan Digital Accounts from 97 countries.
