KU, Balochistan University of Engineering, Technology ink MoU for research cooperation

KARACHI: The University of Karachi and Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for educational, scientific and research cooperation.

The KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi and the DG ORIC Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar Khair Muhammad Kakar inked the MoU documents here at the VC Secretariat.

According to the MoU, both universities have agreed to support each other for start-up, student entrepreneurship, and incubation setups.

As per the MoU, both universities would assist students for startups at the pilot stage and prototype basis, training sessions, and exchange of faculty members and students, development and joint activities for publications of research papers.

Both universities have also agreed to exchange knowledge to promote ecosystem, blue economy and tourism in this regard. They would also provide recommendations and suggestions to the provincial and federal governments.

They believed that both universities could play an important role in eliminating problems being faced by the communities living on the coastlines of both provinces.

On this occasion, the Director General of the Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar Khair Muhammad Kakar said that they would like to adopt and implement the executive MBA program of the University of Karachi in their varsity.

He also said that Balochistan University of Engineering and Technology, Khuzdar would also like to work along with the Department of Agriculture and Agribusiness Management University of Karachi to enhance the production of olive in the country.

The Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi expressed that universities should have a strong working connection with each other so that they could learn from the experiences of each other. He assured that the University of Karachi would facilitate the Balochistan University of Engineering and technology in launching the MBA Executive program.