Pakistan

COVID-19 claims 18 more patients, infects 270 others

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures.
APP 16 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as 18 more coronavirus patients died overnight lifting the death toll to 4,244 and 270 new cases reported among 9,504 people tests during this time span.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Tuesday.

He added that 18 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,244 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said 9,504 samples were tested which detected 270 cases that constituted 2.8 percent current detection rate.

He added that so far 2,892,773 tests have been conducted against which 254,285 cases were diagnosed, of them 93 percent or 236,499 patients have recovered, including 645 overnight.

The CM said that currently 13,542, patients were under treatment, of them 13,030 were in home isolation, 13 at isolation centers and 481 at different hospitals.

He added that the condition of 439 patients was stated to be critical, including 59 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 270 new cases, 155 have been detected from Karachi, including 58 from South, 46 East, 20 Central, 17 West and 14 Malir. Hyderabad has 31, Jamshoro and Umerkot 11 each, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Jacobabad and Tando Allahyar 8 each, Shikarpur and Sujawal 5 each, Nausheroferoze 3, Ghotki, Matiari, Sanghar and Larkana 2 each, Kamber, Dadu and Badin 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow Standard Operating Procedures.

