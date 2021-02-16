Gold prices increase Rs150 to Rs111,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs150 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs111,200 against sale at Rs111,050, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.

The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs129 and was traded at Rs95,336 against Rs95,207 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs87,391 from Rs87,274.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 and Rs17.15 respectively.

The gold price in the in international market witnessed an increase of $3 and was sold at $1823 against its sale at $1820, the association added.