Pakistan
Gold prices increase Rs150 to Rs111,200 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged.
16 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs150 on Tuesday and was sold at Rs111,200 against sale at Rs111,050, Karachi Sarafa Association reported.
The price of ten gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs129 and was traded at Rs95,336 against Rs95,207 while that of ten gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs87,391 from Rs87,274.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1380 and Rs17.15 respectively.
The gold price in the in international market witnessed an increase of $3 and was sold at $1823 against its sale at $1820, the association added.
Pakistan, IMF reach staff-level agreement on pending reviews under EFF
Gold prices increase Rs150 to Rs111,200 per tola
Pakistan's multinational naval exercise to combat terrorism, piracy concludes
IHC orders razing of 'illegally constructed' lawyers chambers on sports ground
South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness
Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser
Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso
By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders
FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit
Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack
Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals
Read more stories
Comments