32 model bazaars facilitating people in Punjab: Mian Aslam

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said on Tuesday that a network of 32 model bazaars were providing important relief to the buyers in different cities of the province.

While addressing a gathering of party workers here at his camp office, the minister expressed the satisfaction that hundreds of thousands of people benefit from the facility of model bazaars while thousands of petty shopkeepers were also earning their livelihood.

A model bazaar would also be established in every tehsil of the province as the chief minister had given in-principle approval to expand the scope of the model bazaars, the minister disclosed.

The farmers were allowed to directly sell their produce in model bazaars as free stalls were provided to them by the government, he said.

Provincial Minister said that 309 Ramadan bazaars would start functioning from Shaban 25 to provide essential items at subsidized rates.

The public interest would be protected as the welfare of the masses was very dear to the government, he vowed.

He added that line departments were also activated to ensure availability of edibles at government rates and vowed that those creating artificial price-hike would be taken to task.

Crackdown against illegal profiteers and hoarders would be continued with full force as illegal profiteering was equal to dacoity over the rights of the people and no mafia would be allowed to do so, concluded the minister.