Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,408,243 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

At least 109,074,730 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 66,872,700 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Monday, 6,743 new deaths and 278,225 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,009 new deaths, followed by Spain with 702 and Brazil and Germany, both with 528.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 486,332 deaths from 27,694,647 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 239,773 deaths from 9,866,710 cases, Mexico with 174,657 deaths from 1,995,892 cases, India with 155,813 deaths from 10,925,710 cases, and the United Kingdom with 117,396 deaths from 4,047,843 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 187 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 179, the United Kingdom 173, the Czech Republic 172 and Italy 155.

Europe overall has 807,971 deaths from 35,686,022 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 642,657 deaths from 20,219,831 infections, and the United States and Canada 507,641 deaths from 28,521,174 cases.

Asia has reported 248,948 deaths from 15,727,936 cases, the Middle East 101,134 deaths from 5,124,728 cases, Africa 98,946 deaths from 3,763,136 cases, and Oceania 946 deaths from 31,910 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.