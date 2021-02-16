Markets
Japan's Eneos says Negishi CDUs running, no date for Sendai restart
- There was also no start date for the company's Sendai refinery, which shut down automatically as the quake struck nearby, the spokesman said, without providing more detail.
- The 7.3-magnitude quake caused the shutdown of about a fifth of Japan's refining capacity, as well as injuries and some damage across a wide area of Japan.
16 Feb 2021
Eneos Corp, Japan's biggest crude oil processor, said on Tuesday that the two crude distillation units at its 270,000 barrel per day Negishi refinery were running normally after a quake on Saturday night.
No restart date was available, the spokesman said, declining to provide further details.
There was also no start date for the company's Sendai refinery, which shut down automatically as the quake struck nearby, the spokesman said, without providing more detail.
The 7.3-magnitude quake caused the shutdown of about a fifth of Japan's refining capacity, as well as injuries and some damage across a wide area of Japan.
Capacity is quickly being restored, though. Fuji Oil has restarted a refinery that was shut down automatically by the quake.
South Africa asks India's Serum Institute to take back one million COVID vaccine doses due to limited effectiveness
Japan's Eneos says Negishi CDUs running, no date for Sendai restart
Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser
Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso
By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders
FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit
Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack
Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai
Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals
US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount
Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack
PM cheerful at rise in remittances
Read more stories
Comments