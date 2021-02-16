ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Greenwood signs new Man United deal until 2025

Reuters 16 Feb 2021

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has signed a new deal keeping him at the club until 2025 with an option for a further year, the Premier League side said on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old academy graduate, who made his senior debut in March 2019, has played 82 times in all competitions for the Old Trafford team.

"When you join the club at seven years old, you just dream of playing for the first-team one day," Greenwood, who has four goals and five assists in all competitions this season, said in a club statement.

"I've worked so hard to reach this level and the last two years have been amazing. There is so much that I want to achieve in the game and I know that this is the perfect environment to play my football."

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised Greenwood, saying the England forward is "naturally gifted".

"He has made great progress this season, showing real maturity and adaptability to his game, which has seen him develop into one of the best young players in the country," Solskjaer said.

United are second in the league standings with 46 points after 24 games, seven points behind leaders Manchester City who have a game in hand.

