ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper touches fresh 2012 peak in thin trade on recovery hopes

  • Tuesday is the third successive session that LME copper has hit fresh multi-year peaks, having rallied by 93% since March last year.
  • Some investors see current high prices as the start of a new bull market, but analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich is wary.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

LONDON: Copper prices briefly touched their highest since 2012 on Tuesday, extending a bull run driven by optimism over Chinese demand and global economic recovery, before pulling back in thin trade.

Tuesday is the third successive session that LME copper has hit fresh multi-year peaks, having rallied by 93% since March last year.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange had edged up 0.3% to $8,416.50 by 1050 GMT, after hitting $8,437, its strongest since May 2012.

Trading was light as mainland Chinese markets are closed for the Lunar New Year holiday until Wednesday.

Some investors see current high prices as the start of a new bull market, but analyst Carsten Menke at Julius Baer in Zurich is wary.

"We're not jumping on this supercycle train, which seems to have already left the station," he said.

One justification for the latest surge in prices is that lockdown restrictions in China mean many people are not travelling and factories are staying busy.

"This has added another leg to the bull narrative, but in the end this will just be pulling forward demand and production, which would happen anyway at a later stage."

China's transition from an investment-driven economy to one focused on consumption will mean less metals-intensive growth going forward, Menke added.

Helping support metals, a weaker dollar index hit a three-week low, making greenback-priced metals cheaper for buyers using other currencies.

For calendar 2021, Chinese demand is expected to be roughly 5% higher than in calendar 2019, but supply constraints remain in pandemic-hit Chile and Peru, the world's two largest exporters of primary copper, mining giant BHP Group BHP said.

Aluminium slipped 0.1% to $2,082 a tonne, after hitting an eight-week high of $2,095 on Monday. Zinc was barely changed at $2,843 and lead dipped 0.2% to $2,119.

Nickel was little changed at $18,625, still supported after hitting its best level since September 2019 on Monday, while tin gained 0.6% to $24,535.

Copper prices copper import copper mine copper producer

Copper touches fresh 2012 peak in thin trade on recovery hopes

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters