PHA to facilitate slaughter houses for business growth: Fawad

APP 16 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science & Technology (MoST) Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) was all set to facilitate slaughter houses for business growth.

Addressing a first slaughter house conference in the ministry, he said that the ministry has set up Pakistan Halal Authority (PHA) for the purpose to promote exports & trade in Halal articles as processed meat sector is one of the key areas.

He said PHA should work on animal vaccine and animal food as it is big business area of opportunity.

PHA also needs to build public-private collaborations to explore business opportunities adding that “We should also target trade with China and GCC countries where there is big scope of meat exports”.

During the meeting, Director General Pakistan Halal Authority, Akhtar A. Bughio, informed that the worth of Halal trade in international market was, approximately, of trillion dollars.

Mostly, non-Muslims countries are playing leading role in Halal trade. Pakistan, despite being a Muslim country, has a nominal share in this emerging market. The scope of the Halal sector also covers a wide range of items such as food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics and food supplements, he added.

DG PHA also told the participants that all slaughter houses will be registered and certified from PHA as it is government authority and responsible for ascertaining the Halal status of the products, process and services maintained and monitored at all time in local market as well as products being imported/ exported.

He extended full cooperation from PHA on concerns of slaughter houses and assured that their issues will be resolved on priorities, he also advised all the participants to send their proposals for enhancement of meat exports and up-gradation of slaughter houses.

The meeting was attended by the officials of Pakistan Halal Authority, Animal Quarantine Department, and Livestock & Dairy Development Department, representatives of slaughter houses, exporters and businessman of meat sector.

