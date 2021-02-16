Rupee sheds 27 paisas against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 27 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Tuesday and closed at Rs159.54 as compared to the previous day's closing of Rs159.27.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs159.2 and Rs160 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 40 paisas and closed at Rs193.73 against the last day’s trading of Rs 193.33, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.51, whereas an increase of 79 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs222.17 as compared to its last closing of Rs221.38.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 07 paisas each to close at Rs 43.43 and Rs 42.53 respectively