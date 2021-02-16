ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP completes arrangements for by-elections in NA-45 Kurram, PK-63

  • The election campaign will end at midnight between February 17 and 18.
APP 16 Feb 2021

PESHAWAR: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has finalized arrangements for holding by-elections on the vacant National Assembly seat NA-45 Kurram and Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa seat PK-63 Nowshera-III on February 19.

A public holiday has been declared in both the constituencies to facilitate voters to exercise their right to vote on the polling day.

According to a press release issued by the ECP on Tuesday, the election campaign will end at midnight between February 17 and 18.

In total, it says that more than 330,000 people will exercise their right to vote. Polling will start at 8 am and will continue till 5 pm without any break, however, the voters present in the premises of the polling station will be allowed to cast their votes even after 5 pm.

All polling staff has been properly trained, and instructed to remain neutral on polling day.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made to deal with any untoward situation, and all presiding officers have been assigned magisterial powers.

As many as 57 polling stations in PK-63 Nowshera have been declared sensitive while 31 highly sensitive.

In NA-45, 30 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 12 polling stations have been declared high sensitive.

In constituency PK-63 four candidates from different political parties including Ikhtiyarwali of PML-N, Sanuallah Jan of Tehreek-e-Labeek, Mian Muhammad Omar of PTI and Wajahatullah of Awami National Party(ANP) are in run in the said constituency.

While 27 candidates are contesting election in NA-45 Kurram including independent candidate Arshad Zaman Bangash, Azram Khan, Ismail Khan, Amjad Ali, Javed, Habib Malik, Khiyal Marjan, Rakhmeen Khan, Rasool Gul, Syed Jamal, Saifullah, Sher Mohammad Khan, Abdul Qadir, Inayatullah, Eid Gul Mengal, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Shoaib, Mohammad Kamil, Mohammad Luqman, Mohammad Yousuf, Malik Rasheed Ahmad Khan, Maula Jan and Niaz Badshah besides Jamil Khan from Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam(F), Rafiullah from PPPP, Fakhr Zaman Khan from PTI and Nowruz Khan from ANP.

ECP by elections

ECP completes arrangements for by-elections in NA-45 Kurram, PK-63

Trump wanted to assassinate Syrian President Assad, reveals former US security adviser

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters