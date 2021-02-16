World
S.Africa medical association says J&J vaccines could arrive on Tuesday
- Vaccinations of healthcare workers with the J&J vaccine could start on Wednesday, Coetzee added.
16 Feb 2021
JOHANNESBURG: The South African Medical Association is expecting the first Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses to arrive on Tuesday, its chairwoman Angelique Coetzee told Reuters.
