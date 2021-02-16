World body to ensure quick Corona vaccination of all peacekeepers: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: At the United Nations, Pakistan has expressed the confidence that the world body will ensure vaccination of all peacekeepers against COVID-19 quickly and equitably.

Addressing the plenary meeting of special committee on Peacekeeping operations, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said all our peacekeepers are essential workers.

He commended the UN for maintaining the continuity of UN peacekeeping and preserving the safety of peacekeepers, during the devastating COVID 19 crisis.

The Permanent Representative said the UN peacekeeping is a success story and Pakistan takes pride in its contributions of two hundred thousand peacekeepers in 46 UN Missions.

He said the UN peace keepers should be equipped with the best available capabilities including rapid reaction units, aviation, intelligence, hospitals, UAVs and satellite communications to ensure their safety and security.