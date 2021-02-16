FM leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi left today (Tuesday) for Egypt on a two-day visit on the invitation of his Egyptian counterpart.

In a video message before departure, the Foreign Minister said there are vast opportunities of economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said he will hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.

He noted that Egypt is an important country of Muslim Ummah and is called the gateway to Africa. He said promoting trade relations with Africa is a priority of the government.

The Foreign Minister said during his stay to Egypt, he also intends to visit Jamia Al Azhar and our desire is to take advantage from their experiences in the field of education. He said he will also meet the business community in Egypt.