World
Aung San Suu Kyi 'in good health': military junta
- "We are keeping Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and (president) U Win Myint at a safer place for their security. They are in good health."
16 Feb 2021
YANGON: Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi is at a "safer place" and "in good health", according to military spokesman Zaw Min Tun.
"It's not like they were arrested -- they are staying at their houses," the general, who became the country's vice information minister after the coup, said during a press conference Tuesday.
"We are keeping Daw Aung San Suu Kyi and (president) U Win Myint at a safer place for their security. They are in good health."
Suu Kyi's lawyer and her National League for Democracy party have said they have not been able to make direct contact with her, though they believe she is under house arrest in her Naypyidaw residence.
