IHC orders demolition of illegally constructed lawyers’ chambers

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered demolition of illegally constructed chambers of lawyers on the premises of district court in the federal capital.

The chambers are constructed Islamabad’s F-8 Markaz.

“The encroachments on any state land and any construction thereon in violation of the Ordinance of 1960 and the rules or regulations made there under are illegal, void and liable to be removed forthwith,” ruled the IHC larger bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah.

The 30-page order issued by the bench also ordered to clear the illegal construction and restore the playground for public use.

The court ordered that if the playground is not restored by or before March 28, then the federal government and the Capital Development Authority will restore the playground for public use.

Furthermore, the court directed the government to make arrangements for holding a football tournament amongst students of public schools on the Pakistan Day i.e. 23rd of March 2021, to give tribute to the greatest lawyer of the sub-continent and founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah

Moreover, the IHC bench directed the government to commence and complete the construction of the state of the art complex of district courts without unnecessary delay.