PTI challenges Yousaf Raza Gillani’s nomination papers for Senate polls

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday challenged the acceptance of nomination papers of former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gillani for Senate elections.

As per details, PTI’s Fareed Rehman alleged that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader has concealed the facts in the nomination papers.

He said that Gillani doesn’t meet the criteria of Article 62 and he did not mention being a convicted person in his nomination papers.

He sought rejection of Yousaf Raza Gillani’s nomination papers for the Senate polls.

It is worth to mention here that, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) had announced to support PPP candidate Gillani in the upcoming Senate elections.

The development was made after a meeting between PML-N senior vice-president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Gillani to hold consultations to field a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).