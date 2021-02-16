World
At least 37 dead in India bus accident: police
- The bus was carrying more than 50 passengers.
16 Feb 2021
NEW DELHI: At least 37 passengers were killed when a bus plunged into a canal in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police told AFP.
"We have so far found 37 bodies and they have been sent for autopsy. Search and rescue operations are underway," said district police superintendent Dharamveer Singh.
