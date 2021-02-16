ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry to air in March

Winfrey knows the couple well and attended their wedding in 2018.
Associated Press Updated 16 Feb 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be speaking with Oprah Winfrey, their first major television interview since quitting royal duties and buying a home last year in the U.S.

The 90-minute Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special will air March 7, CBS announced Monday. Winfrey knows the couple well. She attended their wedding in 2018 and lives near them in Montecito, California.

Related: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle quit social media

“Winfrey will speak with Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, in a wide-ranging interview, covering everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” according to CBS.

“Later, the two are joined by Prince Harry as they speak about their move to the United States and their future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

On Sunday, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry confirmed that they were expecting a second child. Their first son, Archie, was born in 2019.

