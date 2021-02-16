ANL 31.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.48%)
ASC 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
ASL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.68%)
AVN 99.20 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.54%)
BOP 9.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.03%)
BYCO 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.66%)
DGKC 141.65 Increased By ▲ 3.71 (2.69%)
EPCL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
FCCL 27.27 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.52%)
FFBL 27.30 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (3.8%)
FFL 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.6%)
HASCOL 11.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.24%)
HUBC 87.47 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.72%)
HUMNL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (17.13%)
JSCL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (5.46%)
KAPCO 40.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 48.26 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (1.92%)
PAEL 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.12%)
PIBTL 12.92 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.65%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.81%)
PPL 92.95 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.64%)
PRL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 9.04 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.96%)
SILK 1.60 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.91%)
SNGP 41.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.07%)
TRG 126.15 Increased By ▲ 3.85 (3.15%)
UNITY 34.32 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.63%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,046 Increased By ▲ 69.58 (1.4%)
BR30 25,905 Increased By ▲ 386.64 (1.52%)
KSE100 46,868 Increased By ▲ 492.36 (1.06%)
KSE30 19,619 Increased By ▲ 272.19 (1.41%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Coal India is in the pits of climate activism

  • The effort, though, may be the start of something larger. And if Coal India can minimise its financial outlay as it taps into the hyper-hot fields of green investment that could help it scrape out of the investor pits.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

MUMBAI: Coal India is striving to find its place in a greener world. The top pure-play miner of the black stuff is establishing new units to focus on solar and renewables. It's a hedge against coal's decline for an $11 billion company that's key to India's power needs.

The state-controlled extractor accounts for 80% of the dirty commodity dug up in the second-largest coal-consuming country. Most of it is used for power production.

If power demand grows 6% each year, India's annual coal requirement will rise to 1,250 million tonnes by 2030, the company estimates.

That assumes Prime Minister Narendra Modi hits his ambitious goal of quadrupling power capacity from renewable energy to 450 gigawatts by then.

Coal India has some 116 major coal projects underway whose combined peak capacity will exceed its output in the year to March. But beyond the next decade or so, boss Pramod Agrawal admits the future of the commodity is limited.

Shareholders of Coal India have lost money over the past five years, even including dividends, while the Nifty 50 produced handsome returns. Though profitable, the company faces fresh wage hikes for some 300,000 employees and is owed growing sums from power producers, a problem made worse by Covid-19: Trade receivables were up almost 50% in the nine months to December.

For its renewables play, Coal India will acquire land - costly but easier for government entities to secure - and perhaps provide basic infrastructure. It wants outside investors to provide technology and capital as it tries to become carbon neutral. Investors see value in Indian renewables: $23 billion Adani Green Energy is valued at some 600 times trailing earnings after France's Total picked up a 20% stake in January.

Coal India's initial goals are modest. In solar, it's aiming for power capacity of 3 GW by 2024, less than 1% of India's 2030 renewables target. It expects to invest just a little over its annual power consumption expense. Ironically, part of the plan is to use renewables to power the fossil-fuel company's operations.

The effort, though, may be the start of something larger. And if Coal India can minimise its financial outlay as it taps into the hyper-hot fields of green investment that could help it scrape out of the investor pits.

India coal Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pramod Agrawal

Coal India is in the pits of climate activism

Major economies agree now is not time to withdraw fiscal support, says Japan's Aso

By-polls in PS-88: Karachi police detains PTI's Haleem Sheikh for violating ECP orders

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters