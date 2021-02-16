ANL 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.92%)
ASC 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
ASL 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
AVN 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.33%)
BOP 9.07 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.91%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.42%)
DGKC 141.80 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (2.8%)
EPCL 47.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 26.77 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.64%)
FFBL 26.91 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.32%)
FFL 16.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
HASCOL 11.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.79 (-2.01%)
HUMNL 6.60 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.73%)
JSCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.94%)
KAPCO 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 48.34 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.09%)
PAEL 40.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.17%)
PIBTL 12.77 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.16%)
PPL 93.65 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.4%)
PRL 27.25 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.59%)
PTC 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.82%)
SILK 1.59 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.27%)
SNGP 41.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.26%)
TRG 125.90 Increased By ▲ 3.60 (2.94%)
UNITY 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.78%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 5,038 Increased By ▲ 61.24 (1.23%)
BR30 25,811 Increased By ▲ 292.99 (1.15%)
KSE100 46,818 Increased By ▲ 442.68 (0.95%)
KSE30 19,590 Increased By ▲ 242.42 (1.25%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Malaysia to kick off COVID-19 vaccination drive next week

  • Malaysia's cabinet has also agreed to prepare a special injury scheme to compensate people who experience serious side-effects after receiving the vaccine, Khairy added.
Reuters 16 Feb 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will get its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines produced by US and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech on Feb. 21, and kick off its inoculation drive five days after that, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on Tuesday.

Malaysia aims to vaccinate at least 80% of its 32 million population within a year as it pushes to revive an economy that, slammed by coronavirus-related curbs last year, recorded its worst annual performance in over two decades.

The country has reported a total of over 260,000 coronavirus cases, the third highest in Southeast Asia after Indonesia and the Philippines, including 975 deaths.

"This comprehensive (vaccination) programme is aimed at ensuring herd immunity in the community so that we can stop the spread of COVID-19 infections and bring an end to the pandemic," Muhyiddin said at the launch of the programme handbook.

Muhyiddin said he will be the first to receive a dose of the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, when the inoculation campaign starts on Feb. 26.

Malaysia also has vaccine supply agreements with Britain's AstraZeneca, Russia's Gamaleya Research Institute, and China's Sinovac Biotech and CanSino Biologics.

But so far, only the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine has been approved for use in Malaysia, while the rest are still awaiting authorisation from the country's drug control regulators.

The first phase of Malaysia's vaccination drive will run from February to April, and will involve 300,000 medical and 200,000 non-medical frontline workers - including politicians, security and welfare officers, Science Minister Khairy Jamaluddin told reporters after the launch.

Malaysia's cabinet has also agreed to prepare a special injury scheme to compensate people who experience serious side-effects after receiving the vaccine, Khairy added.

"We will also have protocols in place if excess doses are not used. We will be giving doses to security personnel and people volunteering at the (vaccine delivery) centres so there is no wastage," Khairy said.

Muhyiddin Yassin Malaysia BioNTech German Pfizer coronavirus cases

Malaysia to kick off COVID-19 vaccination drive next week

FM Qureshi leaves for Egypt on two-day visit

Foreign contractor killed in Arbil rocket attack

Pakistan among top countries with highest number of travellers to Dubai

Biden effect: Saudi hastens trials, placates rivals

US Capitol riot probe planned as Trump's legal woes mount

Blinken vows to 'hold accountable those responsible' for Arbil attack

PM cheerful at rise in remittances

DRA for govt employees: MoF all set to file summary to Cabinet

China overtakes US as EU’s biggest trading partner

PM decides to review distribution of tickets

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters