PARTLY FACETIOUS: Maryam has cast off the Safdar

"Did you know that the Queen of England..."

"I thought she was the Queen of the Commonwealth - I believe there are 15 realms..."

"That too but anyway...."

"Please no more about her grandson and his American wife - I mean why can't the British public learn some lessons from us? The conflict between brides and in-laws is a tradition and one that lasts till the groom leaves his family or his wife and need I add this conflict lasts till death do them part, in most households..."

"OK but irrespective of how Firdous Ashiq Awan refers to the former First Daughter and her boss The Khan refers to the children inheriting the party leadership as representative of flawed democracy in this part of the world..."

"Fragile is the new word - that's what Biden said after Trump was not impeached."

"I have to say that since Biden came to the White House the US comedians jokes have suffered - I mean what joke can you make about someone that boring!? Anyway we don't have a monarchy here irrespective of what the pater familias - the Sharifs and the Zardaris - may think they and their children are entitled to".

"Hmmm and their families are expanding - you have the Bhutto Zardaris, you have the Maryam Safdar Sharif..."

"Oye stop, in her desire to emulate Benazir, Maryam has cast off the Safdar..."

"Benazir never took on Zardari as her surname ever you know."

"Trivialities my friend anyway we don't have a monarchy in this country and going back to the Queen I recently read that her lawyer lobbied the government not to alter legislation that helped her hide her wealth and..."

"When was this?"

"Sometime in the 1970s."

"Now I understand."

"Well don't forget lawyers focus is different from that of the client as it were and...."

"When I said I understand now I was referring to Nawaz Sharif's desire to become mughla-e-azam way back in the 1990s...."

"Did he know at the time that the Queen's lawyer failed to convince the then British government..."

"Hey Nawaz Sharif's Pakistan was different - remember the heavy mandak he won..."

"But he too lost didn't he!"

"But with a difference."

"One similarity though, they own lavish residences in the same city though yes the Queen's residence is much more lavish..."

"Don't be facetious."

