FC soldier martyred in Balochistan

QUETTA: Sepoy Asad Mehdi embraced martyrdom when an exchange of fire ensued after terrorists opened fire at a check post of FC Balochistan set up on N-85 Highway near Hoshab, district Kech late on Sunday night, said Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement on Monday. The statement further reads that the area had been cordoned off since then and all exit routes had also been blocked to apprehend the fleeing terrorists while the search operation is also underway. On December 26, 2020, seven paramilitary soldiers were martyred in a gun battle with terrorists in Balochistan area of Harnai.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the terrorists targeted an FC check post in Harnai, which turned into a gun battle resulting in the martyrdom of seven soldiers while trying to repulse the terrorists’ attack.