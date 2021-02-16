THE RUPEE: Rising trend lost

KARACHI: After market close on start of the week, Pakistan Rupee lost its rising trend and fell against US Dollar in both interbank and open markets. It also went down against Euro and SR in open market.

INTER-BANK MARKET RATES: In the interbank market, Pakistan Rupee lost 45 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last Friday’s rate closing at 159.25 and 159.35 respectively.

OPEN MARKET RATES: In the open market, PKR lost 30 paisas for both buying and selling against USD over last Friday’s rate closing at 159.20 and 159.50 respectively.

Against Euro, PKR lost 1.30 rupees for buying and 20 paisas for selling closing at 192.30 and 192.70 respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, PKR remained unchanged for both buying and selling closing at 43.10 and 43.30 respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, PKR lost 10 paisas for buying and 5 paisas for selling closing at 42.10 and 42.25 respectively.

RUPEE IN LAHORE: The Pak rupee registered improvement against the greenback at the very outset of a fresh week in the local currency market on Monday.

Amidst a fresh trading spree in the market, the greenback remained under pressure and ended further lower for buying and selling at Rs 159.20 and Rs 160.50 against the weekend closing trend of Rs 159.00 and Rs 160.20 respectively, local currency dealers said.

They said both the interbank and open markets have responded to the resumption of Chinese market from 17th of February onwards. The Chinese market was closed since 11th of February due to annual public holidays.

Furthermore, the rupee-pound sterling parity stayed unchanged following sluggish trading activity in the market. As a result, the British currency firmly closed at its opening trend for buying and selling at Rs 219.50 and Rs 220.80 respectively, they added.

According to the market sources, lockdown has been eased down in some cities of the Kingdom that has pushed trading activity in the market.

RUPEE IN ISLAMABAD AND RAWALPINDI: The dollar gained 10 paisas against the rupee at the open currency markets of Islamabad and Rawalpindi here on Monday.

The dollar opened at Rs159.40(buying) and Rs 159.50(selling) against last rate of Rs159.30(buying) and Rs 159.40(selling).

It closed at Rs159.40(buying) and Rs 159.50(selling).

The buying and selling rates of one tola of gold was Rs. 108,600 (selling) and Rs108,400(buying) at the local Sarafa (gold) markets of twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

