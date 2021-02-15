ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

South African schools reopen after delay over Covid variant

  • The reopening comes as parents and teachers worry that not enough has been done to guard against infections.
AFP Updated 15 Feb 2021

ALEXANDRA: Masked first-graders excitedly chatted to each other at a Johannesburg school on Monday, trying to make friends, some even going to shake hands -- but the coronavirus pandemic has put an end to that, at least for now.

It was the first day back in schools across South Africa after the continent's hardest-hit country was forced to delay their reopening due to the emergence of a more virulent strain of the virus.

But before their usual lessons could take place, the little scholars had to learn the new normal: keep your distance, and no hugs or handshaking, please.

The reopening comes as parents and teachers worry that not enough has been done to guard against infections.

South Africa has recently emerged from its second wave, seeing the number daily cases drop from highs of 20,000 in early January to an average of 2,000 this month.

Many township schools are crowded and teachers worry about social distancing -- supervising the pupils will be a difficult challenge.

"We have many kids in a class," said Nhleko Bhekani, a social sciences teacher at Ithute Primary in Alexandra, a crowded northern Johannesburg township situated across the highway from Sandton, one Africa's richest districts.

Schools were originally planned to reopen on January, but the government pushed the date back by two weeks as infections soared, fuelled by the new strain that was identified in the country.

So far, South Africa has the highest prevalence of Covid-19 in Africa, recording close to 1.5 million cases of which more than 47,000 have been fatal.

Kelebogile Ngwenya, 37, is both excited her son Monde is starting school and worried for his safety.

"I just have to trust the system that they will take care of my child," she said, standing about eight metres (26 feet) from a crowd of other parents milling outside the school gate, desperate to enrol their children.

Around 70 students already attend each class in the school of 1,720 pupils, but more parents want to secure admission for their children.

Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Sunday said that emphasis will be on "vigilance and strict adherence to the health and safety protocols, in order to save lives".

At least 1,169 teachers have died since the virus came to the country.

Last year the government imposed class rotation, allowing students to take lessons in shifts.

"I felt somehow stressed when I saw that learners are coming back and I am not sure how safe they are," said Mduduzi Gwala, the principal at Ithute.

Coronavirus South African schools

South African schools reopen after delay over Covid variant

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters