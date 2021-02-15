ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Italy approves Credit Agricole's bid for Creval

  • PM Draghi approves French bid after taking office.
  • Credit Agricole offering 737 mln euros for Creval.
  • Deal to benefit from tax breaks to spur corporate tie-ups.
Reuters 15 Feb 2021

ROME: Italy has given a green light to the takeover bid Credit Agricole Italia plans to launch for small lender Credito Valtellinese (Creval), two government sources told Reuters on Monday.

The offer by the Italian division of France's Credit Agricole needed approval by the Rome government, which reserves the right to block unwanted bids in strategic industries such as banking, telecoms and health.

The so-called "golden powers" allow Rome to ward off or set strict prescriptions on takeovers in key industries from non-European Union and - under a temporary framework in place until June 30 - also EU groups.

The Treasury last week sent to the cabinet office of former Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte a recommendation saying such special powers should not be exercised in Creval's case.

But the outgoing government decided on Friday to leave the task in the hands of former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who was sworn in as prime minister on Feb. 13.

The new cabinet met immediately after taking office and agreed to comply with the Treasury's request, the two sources said.

The approval comes with non-binding recommendations attached to it, one of the sources said, without specifying what the suggestions are.

Credit Agricole Italia in November offered 10.50 euros a share to buy Creval for a total investment of 737 million euros ($893 million).

Shares in Creval have been trading consistently above the offer price. On Monday they fell 0.6% to 11.98 euros by 1510 GMT.

Analysts at Kepler Cheuvreux have said they expect the bid price to be raised to at least 11.5 euros.

The deal, expected to be formally launched by April, is due to benefit from tax breaks for mergers that Italy approved last year after the bid was announced, with a view to facilitating the privatisation of bailed-out bank Monte dei Paschi.

Creval has said the tax incentives entail a potential 350 million euro benefit in the context of the takeover.

Creval, which is worth around 846 million euros at current market prices, will give a formal opinion on the bid only after the publication of the offer's official prospectus.

Creval has already said it will evaluate alternatives to an offer that was neither expected nor agreed. Sources have said it is preparing to fight to get shareholders a higher price.

Some Creval shareholders have already rejected the offer as too low.

Credito Valtellinese Creval Credit Agricole's golden powers

Italy approves Credit Agricole's bid for Creval

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters