Italian yacht makers Ferretti, Sanlorenzo interested in buying Perini Navi

MILAN: Italian yacht makers Ferretti Group and Sanlorenzo said on Monday they had expressed an interest in buying luxury sailing brand Perini Navi, which was declared bankrupt by an Italian court on Jan. 29.

The two groups said they had created a 50-50 joint venture to take over Perini Navi's Italian brands, assets and operations.

Earlier this month another Italian yacht maker, The Italian Sea Group, said it was considering participating in a potential auction for Perini Navi.