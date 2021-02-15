ANL 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.89%)
ASC 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.14%)
ASL 23.85 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4.84%)
AVN 97.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.77%)
BOP 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
BYCO 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.14%)
DGKC 137.94 Increased By ▲ 6.04 (4.58%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.48%)
FCCL 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.14%)
FFBL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
FFL 16.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 11.14 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
HUBC 89.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
HUMNL 6.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-5.89%)
JSCL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.25%)
KAPCO 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.62%)
KEL 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.1%)
LOTCHEM 15.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.98%)
MLCF 47.35 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (4.41%)
PAEL 40.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
PIBTL 12.71 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.47%)
POWER 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.89%)
PPL 92.36 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.22%)
PRL 27.09 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.89%)
PTC 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.44%)
SILK 1.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.00 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (6.6%)
TRG 122.30 Increased By ▲ 3.95 (3.34%)
UNITY 33.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.48%)
WTL 1.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (9.29%)
BR100 4,977 Increased By ▲ 51.71 (1.05%)
BR30 25,518 Increased By ▲ 264.49 (1.05%)
KSE100 46,376 Increased By ▲ 567.23 (1.24%)
KSE30 19,347 Increased By ▲ 242.61 (1.27%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Spain to approve aid package for companies in March, minister says

  • What we are doing is trying to identify those companies that were fundamentally viable before the pandemic hit and whose solvency has been weakened as a result of the sharp drop in activity.
  • A government source had previously told Reuters that haircuts on state-backed loans could factor into the package.
Reuters 15 Feb 2021

MADRID: Spain plans to approve a new aid package to bolster the finances of companies hit by the coronavirus pandemic in March, Economy Minister Nadia Calvino told reporters in Brussels on Monday.

The package will take the form of direct payments to companies considered viable but which are struggling financially because of the pandemic, Calvino said.

"What we are doing is trying to identify those companies that were fundamentally viable before the pandemic hit and whose solvency has been weakened as a result of the sharp drop in activity," she said.

Nearly one in five companies in Spain may have ended 2020 insolvent as the euro zone's fourth-largest economy was one of the hardest hit by the pandemic, according to a recent Bank of Spain report.

A government source had previously told Reuters that haircuts on state-backed loans could factor into the package.

In November, Madrid extended its 140 billion euro ($169.74 billion) ICO liquidity scheme until June 2021, but that was not enough to offset the impact of the third wave of the pandemic on heavily indebted companies that had been warning for months they would not be able to repay their debts.

Economy Minister Nadia Calvino aid package for companies Spain to approve aid package

Spain to approve aid package for companies in March, minister says

Pursuit of military dominance in Indian Ocean threatens its potential: Qureshi

Soldier martyred in terrorists fire raid on FC post in Balochistan

Chitrali doctor authors best seller book on Ophthalmology

After PM's notice, govt issues warning letters to 263 under-performing officers

Pakistan reports 26 deaths, 1,048 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

People aged 65 and above can now register for COVID-19 vaccination, announces Asad Umar

New LNG terminals required to indicate needed capacity

Federal govt decides to retain solar projects

FATF Action Plan: Progress made on all 27 benchmarks

Tax Laws Amendment Ord 2021 promulgated

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters