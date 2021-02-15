PTI lacked two-third majority in the parliament, says Khuhro

LARKANA: PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has said that the prime minister and his allies had stuck up in a closed street as they had been scattered.

"PTI is dreaming of getting a majority in the Senate, but now it will not be able to remain in power," he said while addressing newsmen at a local press club here on Monday.

Khuhro said Senate elections through open ballot could only be made through Amendment in the Constitution which could only be made by parliament not by the Supreme Court, but PTI lacked two-third majority in the parliament.

He said the federal government sent a reference to the apex court bypassing the parliament which amounts to pressurising the judiciary.

He said incompetent government was hiding behind court but the court would decide the case according to the Constitution.

He asked why party tickets were given to those members by Imran Khan who sold their votes in the 2018 elections and why their reference was not sent to the Election Commission, he asked.

Khuhro said the double standard of the prime minister showed that he was not reliable. He said according to election rules, anyone can register his/her vote anywhere in the country.

In reply to a question as to why Palosha Khan had been given a Senate ticket from Sindh, Khuhro defended his party's decision by saying that the question is out of context saying that other parties also elected Raheela Magsi from Punjab in the past.

He termed the statement of the prime minister that Sindh is not our province as based on distcrimination because Sindh rejected PTI, hence, prime minister is not ready now to recognise Sindh.

He said massive price hike and frequent enhancement of electricity tariff, gas and petrol prices had cost people 200 billion rupees.

Khuhro said that PDM will start the long march on March 26 which will begin from Sindh and will go to Islamabad to get rid of the government.

In reply to another question Khuhro said that Sheikh Rashid should stop teaching law to the PDM because we had knowledge of the law. He said Sheikh Rashid was using dictator Gen Zia's language.

He said it was shameful to call test shelling on those who were protesting for their rights in Islamabad.